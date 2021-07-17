Police: St. Charles man shot guest in head

A St. Charles man has been charged with armed violence and reckless conduct after shooting a man in the head, authorities said.

Police at 3:31 p.m. Thursday were called to an apartment in the 200 block of North Tyler Road, where they found resident Jacob W. Krueger, 22, and a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the head, according to a news release from the St. Charles Police Department.

Krueger and his guest were handling a 9 mm handgun when Krueger fired the weapon, striking the man, the news release said. After Krueger called 911, the victim was transported to Delnor Hospital and remains there in serious condition.

Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and found more firearms and cannabis, police said.

Krueger, who also faces a two drug charges, is in Kane County jail awaiting a bond hearing.