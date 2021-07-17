New pedestrian bridge connects Rosemont entertainment district to Des Plaines Trail

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, center, and Rosemont Mayor Brad Stephens, and other Cook County officials, inaugurate a new pedestrian bridge over the Des Plaines River connecting Rosemont's entertainment district to the Forest Preserves of Cook County's Des Plaines Trail Saturday. The 12-foot-wide bridge at Bryn Mawr Avenue provides visitors direct bicycle and pedestrian access to Catherine Chevalier Woods and the 28-mile Des Plaines Trail system. Courtesy of Cook County Forest Preserves

A new pedestrian bridge over the Des Plaines River connects Rosemont's entertainment district to the Forest Preserves of Cook County's Des Plaines Trail. Courtesy of Cook County Forest Preserves

A new pedestrian bridge over the Des Plaines River connects Rosemont's entertainment district to the Forest Preserves of Cook County's Des Plaines Trail.

Cook County officials inaugurated the 12-foot-wide bridge at Bryn Mawr Avenue Saturday. It provides visitors direct bicycle and pedestrian access to Catherine Chevalier Woods and the forest preserves' 28-mile Des Plaines Trail system.

The $1.3 million project was a joint effort by Rosemont, Franklin Park and the West Central Municipal Conference. Rosemont contributed $268,000 toward the cost with the balance covered through federal funds.

"This bridge dedication marks the creation of a key access point to the Des Plaines Trail, but more than that it provides an opportunity for the users of the trail to come to Rosemont and experience our dining, shopping, entertainment, sports and much more," Mayor Brad Stephens said.

The bridge is part of an ongoing partnership between the forest preserves and towns along the Des Plaines River from Touhy to North avenues to improve the trail system. The Des Plaines River Trail Advisory Group is working to implement $70 million in upgrades around issues such as flooding, trail reconstruction, safety improvements at roadways and major railroad crossings, and potential new trail connections.

"This bridge is an economic development project, an alternative transportation option, a path to healthy exercise, and a doorway to the natural world," said Toni Preckwinkle, president of the Cook County Board and forest preserves.