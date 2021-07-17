Beck Lake Dog Days of Summer event includes canoe activity

Dan Mikes of Des Plaines and his dog Niko introduce themselves to a Clydesdale being ridden by Debra Liga of Prospect Heights Saturday at Beck Lake in Des Plaines. Mikes and Niko were there for the Dog Days of Summer, while Liga just happened to be out for a walk with the horse. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Kathryn Sanetra of Park Ridge gets ready to head out in a canoe with her Weimaraner Zomo during the Dog Days of Summer event Saturday at Beck Lake in Des Plaines. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Elizabeth Polmanski of Chicago and her dad, Casey Polmanski of Glenview, paddle a canoe on Beck Lake with her dog Chief during the Dog Days of Summer event Saturday in Des Plaines. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Katherine Wereski of Glenview calls out to her dog Sweety, who jumped into the water and swam to shore during the Dog Days of Summer at Beck Lake in Des Plaines Saturday. With her in the canoe is daughter, Elizabeth, 11, and her other dog, Mara. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Pet owners and their dogs paddled out onto Beck Lake in canoes during Dog Days of Summer, an event held by the Forest Preserves of Cook County Saturday in Des Plaines.

"It's really just to introduce people and their dogs to canoeing, so it's a good way to kind of test out to see if your dog likes to be in a canoe," said Kathy Wurster, an event volunteer.

Attendees also could visit the nearby off-leash dog area, which includes a pond and lots of open space, Wurster said.

Located across Oakton Community College, the site off Central Avenue offers a trailered boat launch, fishing, and a connection to the Des Plaines Trail System.