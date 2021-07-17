Beck Lake Dog Days of Summer event includes canoe activity
Updated 7/17/2021 6:04 PM
Pet owners and their dogs paddled out onto Beck Lake in canoes during Dog Days of Summer, an event held by the Forest Preserves of Cook County Saturday in Des Plaines.
"It's really just to introduce people and their dogs to canoeing, so it's a good way to kind of test out to see if your dog likes to be in a canoe," said Kathy Wurster, an event volunteer.
Attendees also could visit the nearby off-leash dog area, which includes a pond and lots of open space, Wurster said.
Located across Oakton Community College, the site off Central Avenue offers a trailered boat launch, fishing, and a connection to the Des Plaines Trail System.
