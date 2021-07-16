Zion man accused of home invasion, sex assault found guilty by judge

A Zion man was found guilty on Thursday of attempted murder, aggravated criminal sexual assault, home invasion, aggravated battery and more stemming from a 2017 altercation that left one man in critical condition and a woman sexually assaulted.

Four of the charges against D'Javon Hudson are class X felonies, which carry a mandatory sentencing range of six to 30 years in prison.

Although he was initially represented by attorneys, Hudson defended himself at the trial. Hudson opted for a bench trial, which meant a judge rather than a jury would decide his fate.

Judge Mark Levitt said the evidence and witnesses prosecutors presented proved the charges against Hudson beyond any reasonable doubt.

"The evidence was not close on any count," Levitt said at the hearing Thursday.

According to prosecutors, Hudson entered an apartment on the 2700 block of Galilee through a window in the early morning hours of Sept. 21, 2017, and stabbed a man who was asleep in bed 20 times with a knife and sexually assaulted a woman. Hudson was apprehended after he was found hiding above a closet inside the apartment. The knife used in the attack was recovered at the home as well.

Levitt set the sentencing hearing for Aug. 17.