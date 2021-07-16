Palatine opens second round of COVID-19 grants for small businesses

Palatine has kicked off its second round of grants for small, locally owned businesses that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The village disbursed $80,000 in the first round, helping out 15 businesses with grants ranging from $241.49 to $10,000 each.

The second phase of funding, totaling about $120,000, will be open through July 30, Assistant Village Manager Mike Jacobs said. Applications are evaluated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program offers 100% reimbursement for expenses directly related to COVID-19, including personal protective equipment and workspace modifications such as booth dividers. Any money left over goes to 50% reimbursement for operating expenses such as utilities and rent/mortgage payments, but not payroll.

Chiggy's Gyros is among businesses that got the maximum grant amount of $10,000. Owner Sam Siliras said he was grateful for the help after the "very rough" times of the pandemic, during which he made sure to keep paying all his employees despite the drop in business.

"Thanks God we made it," Siliras said.

Jacobs said that in the first round, there were roughly $43,000 in funding requests beyond the program's initial $80,000 budget. "Those businesses that did not obtain some or all of their qualifying funding requests can reapply for this phase of the program," Jacobs said.

Among them is The String Project music store, which had applied for $4,822.90 and received $241.49. Co-owner Tim Summerville said the request mostly comprised rent payments.

"As I understood it, they pretty much ran out of money with a portion of the grant applications that involved PPE," he said, adding the business is reapplying in the second round.

The String Project took a strong hit because school instrumental music programs all but ground to a halt, Summerville said. A lot of small music shops have disappeared due to the pandemic, but, "we're still here and we intend to still be here," he said.

The Palatine grant money comes from special community development block grant funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The grant program is administered for Palatine by the nonprofit Center of Concern, based in Des Plaines.

John McNabola, executive director for Center of Concern, said the first round of grants was successful and the agency looks forward to disbursing the second round.

"I think everyone can witness how challenging it is for a lot of businesses to rebuild themselves after the COVID virus. We're seeing so much effort from small businesses to keep their doors open in these difficult times," he said. "The response from the people who got the funds has been overwhelming. ... It's a positive thing after many months of challenges."

The other Palatine businesses that got grant money in the spring are: Sunmade Cleaners Inc. with $9,000; Horn Stash with $5,677.38; JP Wood Martial Arts America with $7,388.78; Agio Italian Bistro with $5,430.24; d'Vine Wine and Gifts with $5,000; Adrenaline Special Events LLC with $10,000; U.S. Casino Rentals LLC with $5,588.72; The String Project with $241.49; Areté Salon and Spa with $650; Billy's Hot Dogs & Beef Express with $2,520; Cook, Cork & Fork with $1,920; TJ O'Briens Bar and Grill with $300; Palatine Inn Restaurant with $6,283.39; and Christie's Dairy Delights with $10,000.

For more information and to apply, visit centerofconcern.org/palatinesb.