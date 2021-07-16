No more snow days? Naperville District 203 proposing e-learning to replace emergency days

Naperville Unit District 203 is planning to replace snow days and other emergency school closures with e-learning starting this year. Courtesy of Gene Nolan

Traditional snow days could be a thing of the past in Naperville Unit District 203.

Amid the expansion of remote learning capabilities, district officials have developed a plan allowing students and teachers to continue coursework virtually in the event of severe weather or other emergencies that would have canceled school in the past.

The e-learning program would move class curriculum forward without disruption and provide a more predictable last day of school, since emergency days won't be tacked on to the end of the academic calendar, said Jayne Willard, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

The plan is expected to be rolled out during the 2021-22 school year, pending approval by the school board and the DuPage County Regional Office of Education. A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2.

A proposal to replace emergency days with e-learning was already in the works before the COVID-19 crisis hit, Superintendent Dan Bridges said, noting the plan is unrelated to the remote instruction implemented in response to the pandemic.

But Willard acknowledged the situation did better equip the district for e-learning. Educators gained experience designing virtual lessons, teaching via Zoom and engaging with students in a remote setting, she said. And most families now know what to expect if they have to log on from home.

"Continuing to use e-learning in this format allows us to leverage our technology and instructional strategies that we have developed this past year during the pandemic," Willard said.

If a school building is closed due to a snowstorm, electrical outage or any other reason, families would receive notification of an e-learning day, and teachers would post all assignments online by 9 a.m., according to the proposed plan created in coordination with bargaining units.

All students would be required to engage in five hours of asynchronous remote instruction, offering flexibility for families who may not be able to attend live lessons due to child care restrictions, connectivity issues or other limitations, Willard said. Early childhood and elementary classes would start the day with a virtual morning meeting to give kids a chance to check in with teachers.

Attendance would be taken at all grade levels, and educators would be available throughout the day to offer support and answer questions.

If the plan moves forward, professional training will be provided to district employees Oct. 7 -- likely before any e-learning days would be needed -- and each school would plan a day that month for students to practice the new remote learning procedures, Willard said.

Parents, students and staff members will be asked to provide feedback after each e-learning day to guide necessary changes, she said.

Internet access, devices and other required materials will be made available for all students and staff members, the plan says.

Once the e-learning program is approved, plans are in effect for three years with an opportunity to renew.