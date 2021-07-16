Geneva conducting parking survey

Recognizing the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted employment and commuting habits, the city of Geneva is conducting a survey to assess future parking demands.

The city is reviewing parking policies that may need to be adjusted to address shifting commuting patterns. Commuters are invited to participate in the survey regarding their current and anticipated parking needs.

Visit surveymonkey.com/r/ComParking21 to take the survey.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete, and participants will remain anonymous. The deadline is Aug. 8.

In response to the pandemic last year, the city suspended charging daily fee parking for the Third Street Commuter Parking Deck and Route 31 overflow lot as well as quarterly permit parking in downtown Geneva. All commuter lots will remain free until Oct. 1.