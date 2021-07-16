 

Feder: WGN drops 'Chicago's Best,' expands 'GN Sports' to weekends

  • Elliott Bambrough and Marley Kayden

    Elliott Bambrough and Marley Kayden

 
Robert Feder
 
 
Updated 7/16/2021 6:20 AM

Say goodbye to "Chicago's Best," the delicious Sunday night food show on WGN-Channel 9.

Co-hosted by Elliott Bambrough and Marley Kayden, it's been a weekly treat on WGN (and the former CLTV) since its launch in 2010 with original co-hosts Brittney Payton and Ted Brunson.

 

The cancellation, announced Thursday, coincides with the Nexstar Media station's expansion of "GN Sports" to Saturdays and Sundays starting Aug. 14.

With the weekend additions, the sports highlights show will air seven nights a week at 10:30 p.m.

WGN also announced plans for "Daytime Chicago," a locally produced magazine show to air at 10 a.m. weekdays, starting this fall.

The syndicated talk show "Rachael Ray" is expected to move to afternoons.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 