Feder: WGN drops 'Chicago's Best,' expands 'GN Sports' to weekends

Say goodbye to "Chicago's Best," the delicious Sunday night food show on WGN-Channel 9.

Co-hosted by Elliott Bambrough and Marley Kayden, it's been a weekly treat on WGN (and the former CLTV) since its launch in 2010 with original co-hosts Brittney Payton and Ted Brunson.

The cancellation, announced Thursday, coincides with the Nexstar Media station's expansion of "GN Sports" to Saturdays and Sundays starting Aug. 14.

With the weekend additions, the sports highlights show will air seven nights a week at 10:30 p.m.

WGN also announced plans for "Daytime Chicago," a locally produced magazine show to air at 10 a.m. weekdays, starting this fall.

The syndicated talk show "Rachael Ray" is expected to move to afternoons.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.