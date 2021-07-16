COVID-19 update: 21,607 more shots, 7 more deaths, 676 new cases

Tom Bucalo of Hoffman Estates receives a vaccination from nurse Latasha Brightman at the Cook County COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Des Plaines in early March. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, March 5

State health officials today reported 21,607 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois.

That brings the total number of vaccine doses administered in Illinois to 12,917,362, with 55.3% of the state's vaccine-eligible population of residents 12 and older now considered fully vaccinated, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported seven more COVID-19 deaths, along with 676 new cases.

The state's death toll from the virus is now at 23,357, with 1,399,946 Illinois residents who have been infected with the disease.

Illinois hospitals are treating 476 COVID-19 patients, 94 of whom are in intensive care.

The state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 1.9%. Case positivity shows health officials the level of new infection within a certain population and is calculated as the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of test results. A seven-day average is used to account for anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.