Car crashes into Elk Grove home

A woman was rushed to a hospital after driving a car into an Elk Grove Village home Friday night, displacing a family living there.

Elk Grove Fire Battlion Chief Todd Rishling said the driver possibly suffered a medical emergency before crashing a mid-sized sedan into the residence at 7:49 p.m.

He said the car veered off the roadway and went through a fence and a backyard before smashing into the corner of the first floor of the two-story home, which backs up to Meacham Road and fronts Richmond Court, ending up on a back patio near a sliding-glass door.

"It didn't make its way through the house," he said. "We're not sure if the car was going north or southbound on Meacham."

The driver was taken to Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village.

Another occupant of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor to no injuries.

No one in the house was hurt, but the family will be spending the night in alternative lodgings.

A building inspector was also on the scene, with a board-up company expected.