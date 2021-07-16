Anthony Michael Hall coming to Tivoli for 'Breakfast Club' screening, Q&A

Anthony Michael Hall starred in "The Breakfast Club." The classic 1985 John Hughes film will be screened with Hall at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove on July 26. The fundraiser event also features a Q&A session with Hall and other stars of the in-production film "The Class." Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Anthony Michael Hall, the "Brat Pack" star of teen films like "Sixteen Candles" and "Weird Science," is set to appear in Downers Grove.

"A Night with Anthony Michael Hall" is scheduled for Monday, July 26, at the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. The event includes a screening of the classic 1985 John Hughes film "The Breakfast Club," and functions as a fundraiser for a Chicago friend of Hall who is living with the rare degenerative neurological disorder Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

The event also includes a Q&A session tied to the in-production movie "The Class," which takes some inspiration from "The Breakfast Club." "The Class" features Hall, plus other stars like Debbie Gibson, Charlie Gillespie, Lyric Ross and more.

There are also two levels of VIP packages available. A $100 VIP ticket includes a 5 p.m. meet-and-greet photo op and a signed photo of Hall, while the $250 VIP ticket includes a post-screening party with Hall at the nearby Tivoli Bowl. The $40 general admission film screening and Q&A session starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, call (630) 968-0360 or visit classiccinemas.com.