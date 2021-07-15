Murder charges filed, victim identified in Elgin woman's death

Victor Ayllon, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder of Wendy Ayllon of Elgin.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman found in her home Monday night by Elgin police.

Victor Hugo Ayllon was in bond court Thursday, where a judge set bail at just over $3 million.

The Kane County coroner identified the victim as Wendy Ayllon, 33, of Elgin. A news release from the coroner's office said an autopsy was performed Wednesday, and the cause of death was pending toxicology results.

Police were called about 6:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a child found near Lawrence Avenue and North Aldine Street. Police determined the 4-year-old boy, who was unharmed, lived about six blocks away on the 300 block of Heine Avenue. At the house, they found a 3-year-old sibling who also was unharmed before finding Wendy Ayllon's body inside the residence.

Victor Ayllon was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer and driving with a revoked or suspended license. His total bail on the three charges was set at $3.02 million, and he would have to pay 10% of that amount to be released from custody while his case is pending.

Elgin police said more details will be released by the Kane County state's attorney's office.