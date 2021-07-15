 

Missing person alert issued for Campton Hills man

  • John J. Tarnowski

    John J. Tarnowski

 
By Madison Savedra
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 7/15/2021 10:52 PM

The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered and Missing Person Advisory alert to assist Campton Hills police in finding a 63-year-old man.

The missing man, John J. Tarnowski, was last seen at Meijer in Elgin at 9:18 a.m. Thursday and left in his white pickup truck, a news release said. The truck was found unoccupied at 7 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Cortland Street and North Ashland Avenue in Chicago.

 

Tarnowski has a condition that places him in danger, according to police.

Tarnowski is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pound, He has brown hair and tattoos on both of his upper arms -- one of a rosary heart and the other with the word "mom," according to the news release. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and gray Skechers slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Tarnowski's whereabouts should call Campton Hills police at (630)-584-0330.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 