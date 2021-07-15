Missing person alert issued for Campton Hills man

The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered and Missing Person Advisory alert to assist Campton Hills police in finding a 63-year-old man.

The missing man, John J. Tarnowski, was last seen at Meijer in Elgin at 9:18 a.m. Thursday and left in his white pickup truck, a news release said. The truck was found unoccupied at 7 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Cortland Street and North Ashland Avenue in Chicago.

Tarnowski has a condition that places him in danger, according to police.

Tarnowski is 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pound, He has brown hair and tattoos on both of his upper arms -- one of a rosary heart and the other with the word "mom," according to the news release. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and gray Skechers slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Tarnowski's whereabouts should call Campton Hills police at (630)-584-0330.