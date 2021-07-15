Highland Park man pleads not guilty to 18 child pornography charges

A 47-year-old Highland Park man pleaded not guilty this week to 18 counts of child pornography and two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Steven E. Habay, of the 1500 block of Lancelot Avenue, appeared before Lake County Judge Mark L. Levitt at a hearing Tuesday.

He faces one count of reproducing child porn and 17 of possession, according to court documents.

Highland Park police and Lake County state's attorney investigators searched Habay's home on May 26. The police dog Browser, who is specially trained to find computers and other electronics, also aided the search.

Officials said the aggravated battery to a peace officer happened later that day.

Highland Park Deputy Police Chief Bill Bonaguidi said Thursday that after investigators left Habay's home following the search they were called back to do a well-being check. Bonaguidi said there was at least one paramedic and one police officer who checked in on Habay. He said that during the check-in Habay struck the paramedic.

According to court records, Habay was found guilty of child porn possession in 2015 and sentenced to four years and one month in prison along with 30 months of intensive probation and 18 months of periodic imprisonment. He also had to complete community service, make a $2,500 donation to the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center and register as a sex offender.

Habay, a former substitute teacher at Highland Park High School, was arrested in 2014 on allegations of cyberstalking and electronic harassment for angry comments he posted concerning an issue at the school.

Habay remains in jail and would need to pay $75,000 bond to leave confinement before his trial. He is next due in court on July 22.