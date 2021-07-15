COVID-19 update: 21,788 more shots, 861 new cases, 7 more deaths

So far, 6,330,947 people have been fully vaccinated or 49.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. John Starks | Staff Photographer

New cases of COVID-19 grew to 861 Thursday with seven more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Wednesday, 21,788 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 21,813.

The federal government has delivered 14,402,695 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,895,755 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,330,947 people have been fully vaccinated or 49.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 509 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.9% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,399,270 and 23,350 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 41,166 virus tests in the last 24 hours.