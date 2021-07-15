Authorities: Drunken driver crashed into 2 Lombard police cars

No injuries were reported in an early morning crash involving two police cars in Lombard, village officials said.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. today near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Church Street.

The unidentified male driver of the vehicle that struck the police cars was charged with two counts of drunken driving and other traffic offenses, village officials said.

The police vehicles were stopped on the side of the road while investigating "another police matter" when the crash occurred, village officials said.

Village officials did not provide any details on the amount of damage done to the police vehicles.