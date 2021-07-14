Feder: R&B powerhouse V103 racks up another Chicago radio ratings win

For the 67th time since its launch in 1988 WVAZ 102.7-FM was the top-rated radio station in Chicago, according to the latest Nielsen Audio survey, Robert Feder writes.

The iHeartMedia R&B powerhouse known as V103 finished first overall for the fourth consecutive month and led the market in afternoons with Joe Soto and evenings with the syndicated Keith Sweat in figures released Tuesday.

Audacy all-news WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM finished first in mornings with Pat Cassidy, and iHeartMedia adult contemporary WLIT 93.9-FM finished first in afternoons with Robin Rock.

A top 10 showing by WGN 720-AM overall and in mornings and middays drew praise for the staff of the Nexstar Media news/talk station from Sean Compton, the Nexstar Networks president who oversees WGN.

"Fantastic job, this station continues to stay in the groove we designed and outlined almost 24 months ago," Compton wrote in an internal email. "As I said then, Nexstar has a plan and that plan remains committed to the local talk, entertainment and news.

"Here's what's great about WGN Radio -- you wake up to Bob Sirott, a friend in the morning who keeps the blood pressure in check on your way to work. Informative, funny and natural. . . . Excellent work by you and the morning team."

