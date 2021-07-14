COVID-19 update: 22,962 more shots, 742 new cases, 7 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 reached 742 Wednesday, the highest since late May, with seven more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Tuesday, 22,962 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 22,198.

The federal government has delivered 14,392,335 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,873,967 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,320,119 people have been fully vaccinated -- 49.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 480 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,398,409 and 23,343 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 34,313 virus tests in the last 24 hours.