Palatine toddler safe after being found wandering outside

A 3-year-old girl was uninjured after she was seen running in the street in Palatine near Northwest Highway and Maple Avenue early this morning.

The child's father had left the house and forgot to lock the door, police officials said.

The child's mother and grandparents were still in the home when the child walked away.

Palatine police Cmdr. David Brandwein said the girl woke up and began looking for her mother, but exited the house at some point and got lost.

At about 5:40 a.m., a passerby noticed the small child and called police.

Palatine police arrived on the scene and were quickly able to determine her residence. She was reunited with her parents by 6:10 a.m.

"She was not far from home," Brandwein said.

Brandwein said the toddler was examined by paramedics and found not to be in any kind of distress.

No citations were issued.