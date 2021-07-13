 

Mundelein to sell vacant land to trucking firm for $600,000

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 7/13/2021 11:20 AM

Mundelein officials are boosting the town's coffers by selling a piece of village-owned property to a suburban trucking company for $600,000.

The village board on Monday agreed to sell the roughly 3-acre parcel at 927 Tower Road to West Wind Express.

 

The Bedford Park-based company intends to build a truck terminal and storage yard on the site, which is in an industrial area south of Allanson Road.

The property had been donated to the village by the Canadian National Railway in 2014, records indicate.

The village held onto the property for economic development purposes, such as the potential relocation of a business, records show. But a development never happened.

The village government has no use for the property, Village Administrator Eric Guenther said. So, the land was declared surplus property in 2018 and put up for sale that year.

At the time of West Wing Express' offer, village officials were asking $535,000 for the property. That was the appraised value, documents indicate.

A previous asking price of $750,000 had been requested, online real estate materials indicate.

The village board unanimously approved the sale Monday.

Mayor Steve Lentz predicted the village could use the revenue from the sale on future capital improvement projects.

"We're very happy about this," he said.

West Wind Express hasn't yet submitted construction plans for the site to the village, Guenther said.

It won't be the first trucking company on the block. XPO Logistics operates down the street at 957 Tower Road.

