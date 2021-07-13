Feder: CBS 2 hires sports anchor Marshall Harris from Sacramento

Nearly two years after WBBM-Channel 2 reassigned Ryan Baker to morning news anchor, the CBS-owned station finally got around to hiring his replacement as main sports anchor and sports director, Robert Feder writes.

Marshall Harris, just in from CBS-owned KOVR in Sacramento, California, officially joined CBS 2 Monday. He's expected to start on the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts sometime this week.

"I can't wait to take on this new endeavor in the Windy City!" Harris wrote on social media. "I appreciate all of the support that's gotten me this far."

A native of Huntsville, Alabama, and graduate of Mississippi State University, Harris joined KOVR in 2019 after 10 years in Philadelphia, where he anchored and hosted for NBC Sports Philadelphia and NBC-owned WCAU. Earlier he worked for Fox SportsNet Pittsburgh and Big Ten Network.

