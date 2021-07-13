DuPage County to cover nighttime police services in Wayne -- for $50 per call

The DuPage County sheriff's office will take over police services in Wayne from midnight to 6 a.m., per an agreement that charges the village $50 per call. Daily Herald file photo

DuPage County sheriff's deputies are poised to assume overnight police services in the village of Wayne at a cost of $50 per call.

The county board on Tuesday unanimously approved a one-year contract that designates the sheriff's office as the primary agency covering the DuPage portion of the village from midnight to 6 a.m.

The nighttime coverage was requested by Wayne Police Chief John Naydenoff, who says his department has been struggling to recruit and hire enough qualified candidates to staff the shift. The deal, which takes effect immediately, calls on sheriff's deputies to "respond in their stead" when village police are off duty.

"This is a way to formalize the agreement instead of just saying we have an understanding that other agencies will back us up," Naydenoff said. "It's more professional for the citizens of the village."

The initial proposal did not include a per-call fee, but officials negotiated the compensation after some members of the county board's judicial and public safety committee expressed concerns over setting a precedent for providing the services at no cost.

Covering overnight police calls for a municipality is a first for the sheriff's office, board members said last week, and is a greater commitment than a traditional mutual aid agreement in which police entities agree to assist one another on calls.

Part of Wayne also falls into Kane County, where officials are considering a similar proposal to cover overnight calls, but without compensation. The measure is expected to be discussed during an Aug. 4 executive committee meeting before moving to the full Kane County Board.

Neither sheriff's office is anticipating a strain on resources or staffing levels as a result of covering Wayne's overnight police services. The village averages 2.5 calls per month between midnight and 6 a.m., Naydenoff said, and most are nonessential calls.

In the event of a more serious crime, Wayne officers would still respond that night, gather information and conduct any follow-up work necessary for the investigation, according to the agreement.

DuPage County Board members have requested negotiating and formalizing contracts with other agencies that currently benefit from county services through a handshake deal. Moving forward, board member Dawn DeSart said, any future agreement involving sheriff's deputies should also include compensation for related court time.