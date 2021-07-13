COVID-19 update: 25,902 more shots, 578 new cases, 12 additional deaths

An Elmhurst Hospital critical care nurse looks after a patient with COVID-19. Patients in hospitals with COVID-19 came to 498 as of Monday night. Courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 578 Tuesday with 12 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Monday, 25,902 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 20,794.

The federal government has delivered 14,381,225 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,851,005 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,308,745 people have been fully vaccinated or 49.5% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 498 as of Monday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,397,667 and 23,336 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 31,841 virus tests in the last 24 hours.