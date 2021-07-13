 

Commercials' Dr. Rick is a Hersey grad, and he also makes noises when sitting down

  • Actor Bill Glass, an Arlington Heights native, plays Dr. Rick, a therapist who helps young homeowners avoid becoming their parents, in a series of TV commercials for Progressive insurance.

By Evan F. Moore
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 7/13/2021 4:07 PM

Arlington Heights native Bill Glass appreciates the irony surrounding the popularity of the Progressive Insurance commercials where he plays Dr. Rick, a self-help guru who assists homeowners in avoiding the habits of their parents.

In the commercials, Dr. Rick teaches hapless grown-ups how to open a PDF, how to pronounce "quinoa" and how to avoid making noises when sitting down, among other suggestions.

 

"I'm not gonna lie. Recently, I have made noises sitting down and I never thought I would," said Glass.

Glass, who attended Hersey High School and performed at Second City and ImprovOlympic, also is on "Rutherford Falls," a show on the Peacock streaming service starring Ed Helms ("The Hangover," "The Office").

