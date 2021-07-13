Commercials' Dr. Rick is a Hersey grad, and he also makes noises when sitting down

Actor Bill Glass, an Arlington Heights native, plays Dr. Rick, a therapist who helps young homeowners avoid becoming their parents, in a series of TV commercials for Progressive insurance. Courtesy of Progressive

Arlington Heights native Bill Glass appreciates the irony surrounding the popularity of the Progressive Insurance commercials where he plays Dr. Rick, a self-help guru who assists homeowners in avoiding the habits of their parents.

In the commercials, Dr. Rick teaches hapless grown-ups how to open a PDF, how to pronounce "quinoa" and how to avoid making noises when sitting down, among other suggestions.

"I'm not gonna lie. Recently, I have made noises sitting down and I never thought I would," said Glass.

Glass, who attended Hersey High School and performed at Second City and ImprovOlympic, also is on "Rutherford Falls," a show on the Peacock streaming service starring Ed Helms ("The Hangover," "The Office").

Read the full profile on Dr. Rick -- er, Bill Glass -- at chicago.suntimes.com.