Round Lake Beach hosting public hearing Wednesday on Hook Drive plan

Round Lake Beach will hold a public hearing Wednesday concerning the proposed improvement of Hook Drive between Orchard and Nicole lanes.

The hearing is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. village hall, 1937 N. Municipal Way. Anyone interested in the project is invited to attend.

The hearing will include a brief presentation at 5 p.m. on the status of the project, the proposals under consideration, right-of-way acquisition and a tentative construction timeline.

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity for comments and questions. Representatives of the village and their consultants will be available before and after the presentation to discuss the project.

Preliminary reports, including environmental documents and an engineering analysis with drawings, maps and aerial photography, will be available for inspection. The same material also is available for viewing at village hall.

For more information, contact Scott Hilts, director of Public Works, at (847) 546-8752 or shilts@roundlakebeachil.gov.