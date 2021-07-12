Rolling Meadows city manager sues mayor, alleging retaliation over harassment probe

Rolling Meadows City Manager Barry Krumstok is suing Mayor Joe Gallo and the city, alleging he was placed on administrative leave and asked to resign in retaliation for a 2019 report concluding then-Alderman Gallo harassed a fellow council member.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court, comes a day before the city council is set to hold a special meeting to determine Krumstok's future.

"It's unfortunate that the mayor has chosen this path," Krumstok said in a statement. "I love Rolling Meadows and have always done my best for this community, and for over 20 plus years I have dedicated professionalism and growth to this community."

Gallo couldn't immediately be reached for comment about the lawsuit Monday afternoon and didn't respond to requests for comment when talk of Krumstok's departure surfaced over the weekend.

The suit alleges retaliation stemming from Krumstok's internal city investigation into harassment claims against Gallo in early 2019. The report determined the mayor, then an alderman, verbally harassed then-Alderman Laura Majikes during a confrontation that came after council members criticized Gallo for seeking a grant without their approval. Aldermen later censured Gallo for the incident involving Majikes.

Krumstok alleges in the suit that Gallo, since becoming mayor in 2019, has threatened him repeatedly with termination based on the 2019 report.

"This is a suit about a personal vendetta and an abuse of power by a mayor who has exceeded the bounds of his authority," said Keith Hunt, Krumstok's attorney, in a statement.

According to the suit, Gallo placed Krumstok on administrative leave without pay Thursday and announced to city department heads and the senior staff Friday that the city had severed ties with Krumstok. Gallo told Krumstok that if he didn't agree to resign by noon Sunday, the mayor would modify the agenda for the upcoming council meeting Tuesday to seek removal of the manager.

Krumstok says in the suit that under the city code, only the full city council has the authority to remove him.

An agenda for that special council meeting, scheduled for 8 p.m. or at the conclusion of the regular 7:30 p.m. meeting, has an open session action item for "consideration and council action regarding the employment of a specific employee of the public body."

Krumstok, a city employee since 1999 and city manager since 2010, has seven months left on his current employment contract.

