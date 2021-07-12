Motorcyclist severely injured in Wheeling crash

A motorcyclist was badly injured Monday afternoon when he collided with a minivan in Wheeling.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Milwaukee Avenue at Manchester Drive. The motorcyclist, identified as a 30-year-old man from Willowbrook driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson, was headed south on Milwaukee and the Chrysler Town and Country minivan was going east on Manchester, police said. The minivan driver, who police said was not injured, was identified as a 58-year-old man from Riverwoods.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Police considered the man to be in serious or critical condition.

All lanes of Milwaukee Avenue were shut down between Hintz and Dundee roads for about five hours after the crash.