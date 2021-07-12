Motorcyclist critically injured in Wheeling crash
Updated 7/12/2021 5:56 PM
A motorcyclist was injured Monday afternoon when he collided with a minivan in Wheeling.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Milwaukee Avenue at Manchester Drive. The motorcyclist was headed south on Milwaukee and the Chrysler minivan was headed east on Manchester, police said.
The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was in critical condition, police said.
All lanes of Milwaukee Avenue were shut down for hours between Hintz and Dundee roads after the crash.
Wheeling police and the multijurisdictional Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.