Motorcyclist critically injured in Wheeling crash

A motorcyclist was injured Monday afternoon when he collided with a minivan in Wheeling.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Milwaukee Avenue at Manchester Drive. The motorcyclist was headed south on Milwaukee and the Chrysler minivan was headed east on Manchester, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was in critical condition, police said.

All lanes of Milwaukee Avenue were shut down for hours between Hintz and Dundee roads after the crash.

Wheeling police and the multijurisdictional Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.