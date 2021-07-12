Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling closed after crash
Updated 7/12/2021 2:26 PM
A usually busy section of Milwaukee Avenue in Wheeling is shut down to motorists because of a traffic crash, authorities said.
A car collided with a motorcycle on Milwaukee between Hintz and Dundee roads, police said.
The motorcyclist was injured and taken to a hospital. No other details were available.
All lanes of Milwaukee Avenue are shut down.
Drivers should use Wheeling Road, Elmhurst Road or Sanders Road as detours if they need to drive north or south in that area, police said.
