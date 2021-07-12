 

Hanover Park man killed during Puerto Rican Day festival likely shot girlfriend by accident

  • A memorial was set up for Hanover Park resident Gyovanni Arzuaga, who was shot and killed June 19 while celebrating Puerto Rican Day in Chicago. His girlfriend, Yasmin Perez, died several days later.

    A memorial was set up for Hanover Park resident Gyovanni Arzuaga, who was shot and killed June 19 while celebrating Puerto Rican Day in Chicago. His girlfriend, Yasmin Perez, died several days later. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 7/12/2021 5:35 PM

A 24-year-old Hanover Park man "more than likely" shot his girlfriend in the neck on accident while trying to fend off a "swarm" of people who pulled the couple out of their car on a busy Humboldt Park street near last month's Puerto Rican Day festivities, police said.

Gyovanni Arzuaga was then fatally shot "execution-style" by Anthony Lorenzi during the vicious June 19 encounter that was captured on video, according to Chicago police. Yasmin Perez, the mother of Arzuaga's two young children, died three days later.

 

Lorenzi, 34, was arrested Friday in San Diego. He's awaiting extradition to Chicago, where he'll face just one charge of first-degree murder because investigators say the evidence suggests Arzuaga inadvertently shot his 25-year-old girlfriend after they were ambushed in a "frenzy" on Division Street.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Related Article
Police: Man arrested in San Diego after Chicago slaying
 
Hanover Park woman dies 2 days after shooting that claimed boyfriend
Related Article
Hanover Park woman dies 2 days after shooting that claimed boyfriend
 
Hanover Park man shot to death in Chicago
Related Article
Hanover Park man shot to death in Chicago
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 