Hanover Park man killed during Puerto Rican Day festival likely shot girlfriend by accident

A memorial was set up for Hanover Park resident Gyovanni Arzuaga, who was shot and killed June 19 while celebrating Puerto Rican Day in Chicago. His girlfriend, Yasmin Perez, died several days later. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

A 24-year-old Hanover Park man "more than likely" shot his girlfriend in the neck on accident while trying to fend off a "swarm" of people who pulled the couple out of their car on a busy Humboldt Park street near last month's Puerto Rican Day festivities, police said.

Gyovanni Arzuaga was then fatally shot "execution-style" by Anthony Lorenzi during the vicious June 19 encounter that was captured on video, according to Chicago police. Yasmin Perez, the mother of Arzuaga's two young children, died three days later.

Lorenzi, 34, was arrested Friday in San Diego. He's awaiting extradition to Chicago, where he'll face just one charge of first-degree murder because investigators say the evidence suggests Arzuaga inadvertently shot his 25-year-old girlfriend after they were ambushed in a "frenzy" on Division Street.

