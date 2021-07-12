Feder: Meteorologist Tim McGill joins Fox 32 weather front

Veteran Chicago meteorologist Tim McGill debuted over the weekend on Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 as a freelance forecaster, Robert Feder writes.

He's expected to appear regularly over the coming months.

McGill, who hold degrees from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Northern Illinois University, had a 28-year run at CLTV and WGN-Channel 9 before Nexstar Media Group pulled the plug on CLTV at the end of 2019.

For the past year he filled in at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2.

"Trust me when I say I'm not trying to set the record for appearing as a meteorologist on as many channels as possible in Chicago," McGill wrote on chicagoweathertalk.com. "I'm hoping this will be my last stop. I'm grateful they are giving me a chance to do what I love -- and that is telling you all about the weather in a city that I love."

