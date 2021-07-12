COVID-19 update: 56,261 more shots, 1,592 new cases, 27 more deaths over weekend

So far, 6,295,140 people have been fully vaccinated or 49.4% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, April 2021

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 1,592 Saturday through Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported. Twenty seven people died of the respiratory disease in that same time period.

The number of COVID-19 shots administered Friday through Sunday reached 56,261. The seven-day average is 17,288, the IDPH reported.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 1.7% based on a seven-day average, reflecting an upward trend.

The federal government has delivered 14,375,385 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 12,825,103 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,295,140 people -- 49.4% of Illinois' population -- have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Between Friday and Sunday, Illinois hospitals were treating an average of 433 patients with COVID-19.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,260,610 and 23,324 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The IDPH does not update COVID-19 statistics on the weekend.