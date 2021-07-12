Casten to hold in-person town hall meeting Saturday in Downers Grove

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, a Downers Grove Democrat, will hold an in-person town hall meeting Saturday in Downers Grove.

Casten, who represents Illinois' 6th District, will meet with constituents at 11:30 a.m. at American Legion Post No. 80, 4000 Saratoga Ave.

The discussion will be livestreamed at facebook.com/RepSeanCasten.

Attendees must RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/july-2021-town-hall-at-american-legion-post-80-tickets-161513518281.

Attendees should report their COVID-19 vaccination status when they register.

Masks are optional for people who are fully vaccinated. Social distancing will be enforced.

Doors will open at 11 a.m.