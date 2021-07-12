Authorities identify Buffalo Grove man killed in Long Grove crash

Daily Herald report

Lake County authorities have identified a 28-year-old Buffalo Grove man as the person killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Long Grove.

Aleksey Soldatenkov died as result of multiple blunt force injuries suffered in the crash, according to preliminary autopsy results released Monday by the Lake County coroner's office.

Lake County sheriff's police said Soldatenkov was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry southwest on Route 53 at about 4:10 p.m. Friday when for unknown reasons he failed to negotiate a slight curve near Robert Parker Coffin Road. The car went off the pavement and struck a large tree about 10 feet off the roadway, authorities said.

Soldatenkov was the only occupant of the vehicle, sheriff's police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner's office and Lake County Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigations Unit.