Arlington Heights board uses track grandstand for goal-setting retreat

Mayor Tom Hayes and board members have regularly held their annual brainstorming and planning sessions outside the confines of the village hall boardroom. But the setting of the track's grandstand took on added importance Monday, in what could be the final season of horse racing at the storied venue.

Hayes and trustees discussed and set policy goals for village government during the meeting held publicly Monday night, which followed a private dinner in the fourth-level Turf Club.

Arlington Park owner Churchill Downs Inc. put the 326 acres at Euclid and Wilke roads up for sale in February. Among the offers received were proposals by the Chicago Bears for a new football stadium, a group led by former track President Roy Arnold to preserve racing at the site, and mixed-use redevelopments by Chicago-based Glenstar Properties and Schaumburg-based UrbanStreet Group.