Greek treats delight at Lake County Greek Fest
Updated 7/11/2021 5:04 PM
The weather may not have been reminiscent of the Greek Isles in mid July, but plenty else was Sunday during the final afternoon of Lake County Greek Fest in Libertyville.
The annual event hosted by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church featured three days of Greek cuisine like roast leg of lamb, pastitsio, souvlaki, Athenian chicken, gyros, saganaki, loukaniko and much more. Visitors also enjoyed traditional Greek music and other entertainment.
Among those stopping by for a bite Sunday were Kristin Nelson of Lindenhurst, who with 3-year-old daughter Elysia snacked on loukoumades, a Greek doughnut with honey and walnuts.
"They are super tasty," Kristin said. "This is her first time eating them."
