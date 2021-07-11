Greek treats delight at Lake County Greek Fest

Skewers of souvlaki are prepared on the grill Sunday during Lake County Greek Fest at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Demetre Stergiou and George Sakas grill souvlaki skewers Sunday during Lake County Greek Fest at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville. The three-day event featured Greek food and culture plus live music Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Kiki Petropoulos prepares a dessert dish of loukoumades -- Greek doughnuts with honey and walnuts -- on Sunday during Lake County Greek Fest at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

Kristin Nelson of Lindenhurst and her daughter Elysia, 3, enjoy loukoumades, a Greek doughnut with honey and walnuts, on Sunday during Lake County Greek Fest at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville. Ryan Rayburn for the Daily Herald

The weather may not have been reminiscent of the Greek Isles in mid July, but plenty else was Sunday during the final afternoon of Lake County Greek Fest in Libertyville.

The annual event hosted by St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church featured three days of Greek cuisine like roast leg of lamb, pastitsio, souvlaki, Athenian chicken, gyros, saganaki, loukaniko and much more. Visitors also enjoyed traditional Greek music and other entertainment.

Among those stopping by for a bite Sunday were Kristin Nelson of Lindenhurst, who with 3-year-old daughter Elysia snacked on loukoumades, a Greek doughnut with honey and walnuts.

"They are super tasty," Kristin said. "This is her first time eating them."