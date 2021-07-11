Buffalo Grove Park District renames park in memory of longtime commissioner

The Buffalo Grove Park District dedicated the former Twins Creek Park as Rick Drazner Park on Saturday in memory of the longtime park board commissioner who died in 2019. Courtesy of the Buffalo Grove Park District

The Buffalo Park District honored late Commissioner Rick Drazner Saturday by dedicating a park in his honor.

Twin Creeks Park at 401 Aptakisic Road will now be known as Rick Drazner Park.

Drazner served on the park district's Board of Commissioners for 20 years and had just been reelected to another term in 2019 before his sudden passing at 58.

"Everybody loved Rick," park district Executive Director Ryan Risinger said. "He was a great person who loved this community, and dedicated countless hours to make it the kind of place it is today."

Drazner was an especially strong advocate for people with disabilities, and was most proud of Kendrigan Field at the field named in his honor. The field is used for Buddy Baseball, a program for people with disabilities.

Drazner was an advocate for the arts and helped bring the Community Arts Center to Buffalo Grove. He also was instrumental in the creation of Broadway Buddies, a theater program for people with disabilities.

An attorney and public adjuster, Drazner was known not just for his commitment to community, but also a sense of humor he would use to lighten the mood of otherwise routine functions.

In addition to serving the park district, he belonged to the Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Buffalo Grove for many years, having served at one point as president of both organizations.