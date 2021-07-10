Suburban Skyview: Red roofs and shoppers at Batavia Boardwalk Shops

Shoppers and kids in day camps explore the Batavia Boardwalk Shops on the east side of the Fox River in downtown Batavia. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

The Batavia Boardwalk Shops opened last year with eight 12-by-12 buildings. The Batavia MainStreet incubator program started as an opportunity for local vendors to sell their products or services.

This year, two buildings were added. The shops sit on the southeast corner of East Wilson and South River streets. Shoppers can buy earrings, vegan baked goods, greeting cards, stickers, handcrafted coasters, wood products, handbags, wellness products, plants and flowers.

This year's vendors are Black Angel Designs, Mojo Re-Creations, Bumblebee Cottage Apothecary, New Moon Vegan, CatTalpa Manor, Pretty Pages, EV Creative, Wanderin' Barefoot Farm, Farmdog Flowers and Fox Valley Gallery of Wood.

The shops are open Fridays through Sundays until Dec. 19.

For information, visit downtownbatavia.com/batavia-boardwalk-shops

