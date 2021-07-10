Families unplug to enjoy Roselle parks
Updated 7/10/2021 7:12 PM
Clauss Recreation Center in Roselle was bustling with families Saturday attending Unplug Illinois Day.
Bicycles were strewed across the lawn as people picnicked under sunny skies.
The free event was designed to encourage people to ditch their electronic devices and go outside to enjoy the parks.
Park district employees planned a full day of activities, including yard games and prize giveaways, for the community.
Magician and balloon animal artist Gary Kantor, who teaches magic at more than 135 park districts, kept children and adults entertained with his slight of hand.
