Dogs frolic in the sun at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer

Fur flies in the wind as Henry, a golden retriever working with handler Steffan Schoenauer of Chicago, leaps into the water during the Libertyville Dog Days of Summer event Saturday at Cook Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Brody Silver Cipher catches a dog toy thrown by handler Nicole Mueller of Germantown, Wisconsin, during the Libertyville Dog Days of Summer event Saturday at Cook Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Ella, a yellow Labrador retriever working with handler Sherri Oslick of Naperville, makes a splashdown in the Dock Dogs program during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday at Cook Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Nicoletta Butera, 12, of Vernon Hills and her mom, Laura, pet a puppy available for adoption through Lambs Farm during Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer event Saturday at Cook Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Canines made a splash with spectators during the Dock Dogs event at Libertyville's Dog Days of Summer Saturday at Cook Park.

More than 100 people surrounded the large, temporary water tank placed in the middle of Church Street as dogs went airborne from the deck in pursuit of toys thrown by their handlers, making a splash as they landed in the water. The dogs then swam to retrieve their toys and bring them back to their handlers.

Dogs entered in the super elite and master categories during the 10 a.m. waves competition leapt over 20 feet.

"There's some big jumping dogs," said Dock Dogs judge Erik Sabin of Joliet. "I think the farthest so far is 27 feet, 4 inches, so that's a pretty big jump for out here. You don't see that every weekend."

The event included numerous booths spread throughout the park catering to dogs and their owners, including pet retailers and adoption agencies.