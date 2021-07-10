Buffalo Grove man killed in crash with tree

A 28-year-old Buffalo Grove man was killed late Friday afternoon when his car crashed into a tree along Route 53 in Long Grove, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 4:10 p.m. just southwest of Robert Parker Coffin Road.

Lake County sheriff's deputies arrived to find a 2005 Toyota Camry with major damage. The driver was the sole occupant. He sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation showed the Toyota was traveling southwest on Route 53. The driver failed to negotiate a slight curve southwest of Robert Parker Coffin Road and drove off the roadway. The car struck a large tree about 10 feet off the roadway, authorities said.

An autopsy is scheduled Monday. The crash remains under investigation.