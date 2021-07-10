500 pets get free shots, chips at Wheeling police station Saturday

Volunteers help organize vaccinations and chip implants, used to help identify lost pets, during a free drive-through pet clinic Saturday at the Wheeling police station. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Elizabeth Escobar of Wheeling holds her Yorkie mixes Snarf, left, and Stormy during a free drive-through pet clinic Saturday at the Wheeling police station. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Technician Molly Cadillac, left, of the Heartland Animal Shelter and veterinarian Ginny Youn vaccinate an American Bully belonging to Joan Jimenez of Palatine during a free drive-through pet clinic Saturday at the Wheeling police station. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

The Wheeling Police Department partnered with the Chicago Wolves, Heartland Animal Shelter and Reign Total Body Fuel to host a free drive-through pet clinic Saturday at the police station.

The first 500 pets that came through received shots, including for canine kennel cough, rabies and the 5-in-1 booster combo, and were chipped at no cost.

Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen said there are members of the community who are underserved in regard to vet care and it's important for people who are working multiple jobs to have the opportunity to have their pets vaccinated.

Volunteer and event organizer Jenny Jurcak, whose daughter is a Wheeling police officer, said participants received donated toys, treats and food for their pets in addition to the vaccines and chips.

"It's all about the animals," Jurcak said. "We have to pay homage to the animals in our family too."