Terrence Howardsays acting won't be his legacy during Judson appearance

Actor and entrepreneur Terrence Howard speaks Friday at Judson University in Elgin as part of the "Conversations" series hosted by Judson alumnus Mark Vargas. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was in attendance for Terrence Howard's appearance at Judson University Friday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Actor and entrepreneur Terrence Howard speaks Friday at Judson University in Elgin as part of the "Conversations" series hosted by Judson alumnus Mark Vargas. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Actor and entrepreneur Terrence Howard used a series of interlocking pentagonal shapes to create his Lynchpin drone. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Actor and entrepreneur Terrence Howard speaks Friday at Judson University in Elgin as part of the "Conversations" series. Rick West | Staff Photographer

An actor known for his roles in the television show "Empire" and movies such as "Crash" and "Hustle & Flow" says one day acting will just be a footnote to his legacy.

Terrence Howard, an Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee, appeared Friday at Judson University in Elgin as part of its "Conversations" series with host and Judson alumnus Mark Vargas.

Howard started the conversation describing his upbringing in Chicago as the son of a 16-year-old mother and 18-year-old father. His mother, who had three children by the time she was 18, was still able to finish college and earn a bachelor's degree.

Howard said his father became a contractor who instilled a desire to "know the truth" in his children.

"Growing up, my greatest passion was knowing how everything worked," said Howard, who now owns 87 patents as an inventor. "I would look at a bubble and wonder why does it take the shape of a ball, why not a square or a circle?"

Howard said he switched majors several times in college, going from chemical engineering to civil and then to electrical, trying to find the answers to the questions he asked. When he couldn't find them, he left school and became an actor.

"My desire as an actor was selfish. I wanted to make a lot of money. I kept acting because I enjoy the attention," he said to a roomful of laughter. "It was very fulfilling to get out and become someone else in front of strangers."

The conversation took a hard turn away from his life as an actor about a third of the way in, when Vargas set the stage for Howard to talk about a drone project he's working on that's called "Lynchpin."

Lynchpin is a drone created out of interlocking pentagonal shapes that creates the ability to fly with six degrees of freedom.

"It's what they would typically call alien technology," Howard said, likening it to the spaceship in "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" with its ability to hover and turn upside down.

He said multiple Lynchpins would work together "making modular bonds and working as a unified system."

Howard envisions myriad applications. "We plan to take it to the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and start mining that asteroid belt," he said.

Vargas announced he will be president of the drone company Howard chairs and that former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who also was in attendance, will lead a board of advisers.

Vargas asked Howard what accomplishment he would be most proud of in his obituary.

"If I'm successful," Howard said, "there will never be a need for my obituary."