Self-storage center proposed for vacant portion of Palatine shopping center

There are plans for a self-storage center with 100 to 200 climate-controlled units at 1311 to 1329 N. Rand Road, in the Park Place Shopping Center in Palatine. Daily Herald File Photo

A plan for an 80,000-square-foot self-storage center in the Park Place Shopping Center in Palatine got the green light from the village's plan commission and will be examined next by the village council, likely in early August.

The self-storage center would have 100 to 200 climate-controlled units at 1311 to 1329 N. Rand Road, which used to hold T.J. Maxx and Home Mart Center, and currently holds Maya Dental.

T.J. Maxx moved across the street to Deer Grove Center. Maya Dental plans to move to a new location within the shopping center, an office representative said Thursday.

The location for the planned self-storage center is the "really invisible area of the shopping center, said Savas Er, principal with shopping center owner North American Real Estate. It's also the property that Palatine Township Elementary District 15 had eyed for a new school for more than two years, until the district abandoned the plan in February.

The commission examined the self-storage plan Tuesday, when a public hearing was held.

The units would be climate controlled and would have security cameras with a key code access. There would be a leasing office with two to three employees operating from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

There would be interior loading and unloading with an estimated 15 to 20 trips daily, which is classified as "low impact," and access would stop at 10 p.m.

Plan commissioners said they'd love to add retail to the shopping center but they are OK with self-storage. Property taxes paid to the village will increase when the property is occupied, they added.

"As we go through all this COVID and we're coming out of it of it ... I see new innovations everywhere," Commissioner Robert Kolososki said. "I kind of like this concept. I think it would work in that shopping center. It would certainly take up some space there, but it would also be filling a need."

North American Real Estate purchased the shopping center in early 2018 and has tried hard to attract new businesses, Er said.

Fizzled plans have included a Walmart Supercenter, LA Fitness, a trampoline park and Edge Fitness, the latter derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, he said. One the positive side, Islas Veracruz opened this year, and Wendy's has purchased the former Famous Dave's building and is expected to present a proposal to the village, he said.

"Whatever faces Dundee is pretty active," he said. "But south of Goodwill (at 1381 N. Rand Road), it's been a huge, huge challenge for us."

The petition to allow a self-storage company at Park Place Shopping Center was filed by Greg Orput of Roc Inc., who said he and his partner are in talks with U-Haul to become the tenant. U-Haul has a truck rental space on Dundee Road next to the shopping center.

If that doesn't go through, other national self-storage retails would be approached, Orput said.

The self-storage business has been strong with an average 90% occupancy, the developers said.

"We will have a nice, clean image and it will be kept very clean," he said.

Village planner Katie Rivard said staff members recommended the installation of an 8-foot fence as part of the new plan, which the developers agreed to.