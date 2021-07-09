Microbrewery, restaurant proposed for former Mundelein fire station

Entrepreneurs want to open a brewery in a vacant municipal building at 169 N. Seymour Ave. in Mundelein. Daily Herald File Photo, 2013

Entrepreneurs want to open a brewery in a vacant municipal building at 169 N. Seymour Ave. in Mundelein. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2020

Entrepreneurs want to operate a microbrewery, pub and restaurant in a former fire station in downtown Mundelein.

A new operation called the Tonality Brewing Co. is eyeing the two-story, brick structure at 169 N. Seymour Ave. for its venture.

Built in the 1940s as a fire station, the 7,200-square-foot building most recently had served as a public works maintenance garage until being vacated last year.

Village Administrator Eric Guenther said the proposed brewery and eatery would be "a phenomenal use of the property."

Tonality seeks to purchase the building for about $340,000 and to spend about $985,000 renovating it, village documents show.

A kitchen, outdoor patio, rooftop dining space, bathrooms and other features have been proposed.

Construction could begin this fall or winter, and an opening in late summer or early fall 2022 is planned, Tonality co-founder Donald Phillips said.

Phillips expects the brewery will use the building's roots as a fire station as a decorating motif.

"The building has a great history," he said.

The somewhat cavernous structure also is perfect for this type of business, with plenty of room for brewing equipment and dining and bar service, Phillips said.

The company requested economic assistance from the village, citing the significant costs of the project.

Mundelein officials have proposed a financial incentive package totaling $180,000. It includes:

• $50,000 from the village's Business Incentive Grant program, which is designed to help entrepreneurs with exterior and interior improvements; the company must have reached at least $100,000 in eligible expenses to receive a payout.

• A 50% sales-tax rebate totaling up to $65,000 over five years, once the business is operating; the company must have amassed at least $130,000 in expenses that are different from the grant program's expenses to qualify.

• Up to $65,000 from a village tax increment financing fund, spread out over five years once the business is operating.

The village board will vote on the proposed economic assistance package Monday. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.

The village will have the right to buy back the property if the business doesn't move forward, Guenther said.

The Seymour Avenue building is on the south end of Mundelein's downtown district, not far from village hall and the Metra station.

Mayor Steve Lentz was enthusiastic about the deal.

"It falls perfectly in line with our long-term vision of de-industrializing downtown," Lentz said. "(And) keeping our old fire station landmark building intact is a big benefit."

Two other breweries operate in Mundelein: the Tighthead Brewing Co. on Archer Avenue and Bosacki's Brewery on Hawley Street.