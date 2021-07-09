McHenry, Kane courts drop mask, 6-foot distance rules

Fully vaccinated people won't have to wear masks, or stay 6 feet away from other people, in McHenry County Circuit Court starting Monday. Courtesy of Shaw Media

Starting Monday, fully vaccinated people don't have to wear a mask, or stay 6 feet away from others, when they are at the Michael J. Sullivan Judicial Center in Woodstock, according to a recent administrative order.

James Cowlin, chief judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit, signed the order Thursday, ending the courthouse's Pandemic Continuity of Operations Plan. As a result, previously taped-off seating throughout the building will be open and visitors may take guests with them to court.

Some pandemic-born practices, such as remote appearances and staggered court calls, will remain in place. Decisions about the use of remote court appearances will be left to the discretion of each judge.

Deadlines for speedy trial demands are scheduled to resume Oct. 1. Those deadlines were suspended in 2020 because of the pandemic. In Illinois, criminal defendants have the right to have a trial within 120 days of their arrest, or, if they are released on bail, within 160 days of the date they demand a speedy trial.

All pleas and post-plea matters scheduled in traffic court may continue to be heard remotely via Zoom. Trials or other evidentiary proceedings related to traffic citations will be heard in person in courtroom 102, according to a news release from the court.

People also may continue to present petitions for emergency orders of protection, stalking no-contact orders and civil no-contact orders by remote video calls. Agreed orders will continue to be accepted in the civil and family divisions, according to the release.

Despite the lifted restrictions, anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath that is not caused by a chronic condition, should not enter the courthouse. The same is true for anyone directed by a medical provider or public health official to quarantine or isolate at home, as well as anyone who has regular close contact with someone who is under quarantine or isolation, provided they are not fully vaccinated, according to the release.

The changes were prompted by a June 30 state supreme court order.

Kane County resumed criminal trials in individual courtrooms this week, instead of scheduling them one at a time in the only courtroom in the Kane County Judicial Center that was large enough to seat jurors 6 feet apart. Civil jury trials will resume July 12. It also opened its children's waiting room.

According to the Kane County chief judge's order, security won't routinely ask to see proof of vaccination, but reserves the right to refuse entrance if someone can't or won't show proof when asked.

Cook, Lake, DuPage and Will County circuit courts have not posted any announcements of changes yet. Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans announced June 14 he was forming a committee to discuss post-COVID-19 operations, and a DuPage committee is scheduled to discuss the matter next week.

Daily Herald staff writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.