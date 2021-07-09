Feder: Former TV reporter César Rodríguez may be headed for City Hall
Updated 7/9/2021 7:00 AM
César Rodríguez, a former reporter for two Chicago TV stations, soon may have a new job at City Hall, reports Robert Feder.
Sources said Rodríguez is expected to join the press office of Mayor Lori Lightfoot under communications director Kate LeFurgy. The position of press secretary has been vacant since Anel Ruiz stepped down in December.
