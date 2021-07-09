District 207 officials to talk critical race theory

Maine Township High School District 207 officials will discuss the subject of critical race theory next week.

The theory is an academic examination of social, cultural and legal issues regarding race and racism in the United States. Originating in the 1970s, it's recently been a target of Republican lawmakers and conservative activists.

None of the three District 207 schools include critical race theory in the curriculum, officials said, nor are there plans for its implementation.

"It's a graduate school-level theoretic framework," said Shawn Messmer, the district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. "It's not something we teach."

But the topic has been in the news a lot, and officials have received questions from the public about it.

"It's a political football right now," Messmer said.

The school board's education committee will take up the topic when it gathers at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the district headquarters, 1177 S. Dee Road, Park Ridge.

The discussion is designed to help board members understand the facts about the theory and to clarify misconceptions they or residents may have, Messmer said.

"There's so much misunderstanding," he said.

The meeting is open to the public.