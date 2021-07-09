COVID-19 update: 25,781 more shots, 8 more deaths, 645 new cases

Illinois vaccine providers administered another 25,781 doses, bringing the total number of shots given to 12,768,842 since December. Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer, Jan. 18

State health officials today announced another 25,781 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout the state.

Illinois Department of Public Health records show vaccine providers have now administered 12,768,842 total doses statewide since December.

Providers are also now averaging 17,239 inoculations a day over the past week.

IDPH figures show 54.6% of the state's eligible population of residents 12 and older are now fully vaccinated, while 70% of that age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials reported eight more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 645 new infections.

That brings the state's death toll from the disease to 23,297, while 1,395,497 Illinois residents have now tested positive for the virus.

Hospitals across the state are reporting 430 COVID-19 patients are being treated, with 91 of them in intensive care.

And the state's seven-day average case positivity rate is at 1.5%, the highest its been in more than a month. Case positivity tracks the level of new infections within a certain population. A seven-day average is used to account for anomalies in the daily reporting of new cases and test results.