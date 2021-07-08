Lexus LC raffle to raise money for Naperville autism foundation

The Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is raffling off a $112,620 Lexus LC 500 Convertible to raise money for bridging a funding gap caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and improving outdoor spaces at the Naperville facility. Courtesy of Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

Building off the success of a car raffle last year, the Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is organizing another sumptuous socially distanced fundraiser, this time featuring a more valuable vehicle.

The Naperville nonprofit is raffling off a 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible, valued at $112,620, to raise money for operating expenses and improvements to its outdoor learning spaces, Executive Director Carrie Provenzale said.

Up to 2,500 tickets will be sold for $100 each ahead of a Dec. 3 drawing at Lexus of Naperville, 2480 Aurora Ave.

"It's very exciting to get to do this again because we had so much success with it last year," Provenzale said. "It seemed like a great way to get new people involved with our mission, because a lot of people wanted a chance to win, and raise money in that pandemic climate."

The 2020 raffle of a $79,790 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray raised more than $160,000, allowing Turning Pointe to bridge funding gaps caused by the COVID-19 crisis and finish the build out of its headquarters at 1500 W. Ogden Ave., Provenzale said.

"All the interior spaces of the building now are used as a best-practice environment for teaching our students," she said.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of some of the nonprofit's largest fundraisers the last 16 months, Provenzale said. Raffling off the cars -- both donated by the Naperville-based Dan Wolf Automotive Group -- helps to make up for that lost revenue.

If all available tickets are sold, a portion of the $250,000 profit would go toward enhancing Turning Pointe's gardening area, incorporating prairie plants into lawn spaces and improving students' experiences with nature, Provenzale said. A landscaping plan created through a new partnership with the Conservation Foundation calls for a future outdoor classroom space, prairie paths and a place for kids to hang hammocks, among other amenities.

School districts across the suburbs refer students ages 7 to 22 to Turning Pointe's day school, which aims to strengthen academic and life skills, increase independence, improve communication and meet the unique needs of kids and young adults with autism, officials said. The nonprofit also offers employment programs and other services for adults.

After the pandemic hit last year, Turning Pointe leaders ramped up online resources, delivery care packages and telehealth services, Provenzale said, but they couldn't replicate the effectiveness of face-to-face interactions. Following public health guidelines, the nonprofit resumed hybrid and in-person services as quickly as possible, she said, which meant taking advantage of outdoor areas.

"Most of our students can't access the (remote learning) platform," she said. "Having them in our building and in our outdoor spaces safely as the pandemic hopefully winds down is really important."

Illinois residents ages 18 and older are eligible to purchase a Lexus raffle ticket. Participants do not have to be present at the drawing to win.

The car is available for viewing at Lexus of Naperville.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit turningpointeautismfoundation.org/lexus-raffle-2021.